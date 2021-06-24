Now taking orders for our new synchronous source measure system — watch the video

We are excited to now be taking customer orders for our new MeasureReady™ M81 Synchronous Source Measure (SSM) System — a unique, modular low-level measurement system that simplifies the setup and operation of complex material or device characterization operations.

Easily adaptable for a wide range of electrical characterization applications, the system is optimized to provide synchronous DC, AC, and mixed DC + AC source and measure from 100 µHz to 100 kHz frequencies, enabling a very wide array of low-level measurements to be performed across multiple source/measure channels. In total, the touchscreen instrument-based system supports connections to up to three remote source modules and up to three measure modules per a single half-rack M81-SSM-6 instrument.

Also, owing to its remote amplifier module-based architecture, the M81-SMM allows source and measure signal and source amplifiers to be located as close as possible to the sample being characterized. This, in turn, minimizes interconnection noise pickup and leakage and thereby increases practical sensitivity and precision, which results in more accurate and repeatable measurements.

What’s more, the system can reduce or eliminate the need for mixed-instrument setups, greatly simplifying the associated complexities of PC and user interfaces and the signal cables required. This makes it much easier to implement and reliably run complex characterization experiments.



The remote amplifier modules also feature low noise-optimized linear circuitry and patent-pending MeasureSync™ real-time sampling technology, which ensures synchronous sourcing and measuring of a wide range of signals across all channels. Remote amplifier control and measurement signals are transmitted between instrument and modules using a bidirectional, low-impedance differential analog control method. This real-time analog interface method not only keeps noisy digital circuitry away from the modules’ sensitive analog circuits, but it also retains tight timing synchronization between the modules.

In addition, specific modules feature:

Dual AC and DC range sourcing, which allows for precise, full control of DC and AC amplitude signals with a single module and sample/device connection

Seamless range change measuring, which significantly reduces or eliminates the typical range change-induced measurement offsets/discontinuities in signal sweeping applications that require numerous range changes.

For more about the system’s technology as well as the other benefits of the M81-SSM system, watch our first-look video:

And to see examples of instrument configuration for certain type of measurements, view our related on-demand webinar. Beginning at 12:15 in the webinar video, we show:

How to configure a 10 mΩ measurement with a DC technique

How to configure a 10 mΩ measurement with an AC technique using a lock-in amplifier (LIA)

An example of seamless ranging

How to configure a 100 MΩ resistor measurement.

Questions? Email sales@lakeshore.com or call us today.