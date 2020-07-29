New Hall effect measurement technical note

Hall effect measurements are a fundamental tool for semiconductor material characterization. However, the challenge with some Hall voltage measurements is that they can be at low voltage levels, and at these levels, error terms can significantly impact the quality of the measurement.

This new technical note of ours addresses the most common of these errors and recommends methods to either eliminate or minimize such errors to achieve quality Hall effect measurements.

Also, if you're interested in learning more about Hall effect measurements in general, be sure to download and read our Hall Effect Measurement Handbook: A Fundamental Tool for Semiconductor Material Characterization. Written by Lake Shore Senior Scientist Dr. Jeffrey Lindemuth, this 88-page handbook is a valuable, comprehensive resource for both new and experienced material researchers wanting to know more about Hall measurement theory and methods.