Lake Shore acquires Janis Research Laboratory Cryogenics business

We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Janis Research’s Laboratory Cryogenics business — a move that unites two of the world’s leading providers of cryogenic and material characterization solutions for low-temperature research!

This acquisition enables Lake Shore to now offer Janis Research liquid nitrogen (LN 2 ), liquid helium (LHe), and closed-cycle refrigerator (cryogen-free) cryostats, LHe and cryogen-free superconducting magnet systems, cryogenic and cryogen-free probe stations, and various lab cooling systems.

For more information, see our press release.