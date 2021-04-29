CAD models now available for our temperature sensors

Given how small some cryogenic spaces can be, it’s often helpful to model the structure before starting the build. Over the years, we’ve received many requests from people looking for models of our temperature sensors. Now they are available and can be found under the Downloads tab for whichever sensor you’d like a model for.

Or you can simply download the CAD files here: for Cernox®, Rox™, Rox ULT, germanium, silicon diode, platinum, or capacitance packages.

The CAD zip files contain models for each sensor package type, and the models are available in a range of file formats (igs, sldprt, step, stl).

It’s important to remember that these models use nominal dimensions. While this isn’t quite as bad as nominal dimensions for wood (2 × 4 = 1.5 × 3.5 inches, what?), it does mean that our sensor parts may be some fractions of a millimeter smaller or larger than these models. So check the actual drawing dimensions for the part if maximum or minimum dimensions are important.

Interested in knowing more about how to install a sensor in a cryogenic application and to avoid common installation errors? Then be sure to check out our webinar recording:

