In Memorium: Scott Griffith (1972 – 2021)

With heavy hearts, we are sad to report that we recently lost a member of the Lake Shore Cryotronics family. Scott Griffith, who many of our colleagues and sales partners in the field interacted with frequently over the years, lost his 2-year battle with cancer on Feb. 28.



Scott joined the Lake Shore team in 1997 as a Marketing Coordinator, held various positions in Lake Shore sales and marketing through the years, and was our Director of Sales Operations for the last few years. Scott brought great insight into each of his roles at Lake Shore and helped to refine each one. He was highly respected by his co-workers, the Lake Shore leadership team, and the team members he led.



Scott was a joy to work with; we will miss him.

Obituary