Special guests of Lake Shore Cryotronics this week

Dodrill and Franco at Lake Shore CryoVisiting us this week in Ohio was Prof. Victorino Franco of the Univ. of Seville (right), shown with Lake Shore’s Brad Dodrill and the book they recently co-edited, “Magnetic Measurement Techniques for Materials Characterization.”

Victorino, a collaborator of ours and the developer of magnetocaloric effect (MCE) analysis software for our VSMs, was accompanied by Jia Yan Law, post-doc researcher from the Univ. of Seville, who took this photo. 

The book, available from the Springer website, discusses the most commonly used techniques for characterizing magnetic material properties, and provides examples and applications of measurement techniques to relevant magnetic materials.

Order your copy of the book today

You may also be interested in:

Overcoming the challenges of cryogenic magnetic field measurements
8600 Series VSM used for magnetic micro-robot as well as Wiegand wire research
Ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) measurements using our MCS-EMP or 8600 VSM

Tags: magnetic measurements, vibrating sample magnetometer

Share this:

Pages

Subscribe to the blog

CATEGORIES

see more

ARCHIVES

see all