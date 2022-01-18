Special guests of Lake Shore Cryotronics this week

Visiting us this week in Ohio was Prof. Victorino Franco of the Univ. of Seville (right), shown with Lake Shore’s Brad Dodrill and the book they recently co-edited, “Magnetic Measurement Techniques for Materials Characterization.”

Victorino, a collaborator of ours and the developer of magnetocaloric effect (MCE) analysis software for our VSMs, was accompanied by Jia Yan Law, post-doc researcher from the Univ. of Seville, who took this photo.

The book, available from the Springer website, discusses the most commonly used techniques for characterizing magnetic material properties, and provides examples and applications of measurement techniques to relevant magnetic materials.