New app note on sensitive EQE characterization measurements

The landscape of photodetector and solar cell technologies has been rapidly expanded with the emergence of numerous novel material paradigms, including organic semiconductors, perovskites, and two-dimensional (2D) materials. These technology advances directly impact a broad spectrum of applications, from night vision to medical imaging and energy conversion. As materials, device architectures, and manufacturing processes evolve, external quantum efficiency (EQE) is a key metric when comparing devices and competing technologies.

In this new app note, we demonstrate a new approach to sensitive external quantum efficiency (sEQE) characterization as a means to measuring the lowest EQE values possible — more precisely, the EQE values at the low-energy flank of the EQE spectrum — when studying low-energy phenomena such as charge transfer (CT) states as well as traps and defects.

The note, co-authored by Lake Shore Senior Applications Scientist David Daughton, Dr. Axel Fischer of SweepMe! GmbH, and Jakob Wolansky and Dr. Johannes Benduhn of TU Dresden, specifically discusses:

Conventional instrumentation used for an sEQE measurement

The alternate approach that utilizes our new MeasureReady™ M81-SSM (Synchronous Source Measure System) set up to perform DC I-V sweeps and lock-in detection of a device's induced AC photocurrent

The results of an sEQE measurement performed on a C 60 :ZnPc organic solar cell device using the M81-SSM platform

