How does a demagnetizer work? YouTuber uses our teslameter to find out

In the words of our favorite YouTuber, “I have always wondered how the inexpensive magnetizer-demagnetizer tool works. What’s inside it? And why are there stairs inside the demagnetizer opening?”

Watch Brainiac75’s latest video, in which he sets out to answer these questions with the help of our F71 teslameter (while also offering a preview of the instrument's forthcoming live plotting feature):

This isn’t the first time the amateur scientist has used our teslameter and 3-axis Hall probe in a video. He has also used it in experiments:

For more information about our F71 multi-axis teslameter, as well as the F41 single-axis teslameter, visit the instrument webpage.